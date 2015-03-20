Photos of the week
Enraged Christians lynch a man they suspected of being involved in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore Marcmore
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikokmore
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. Militants loyal to Ismore
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his cmore
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bamore
President Barack Obama puts on his jacket before boarding Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Aimore
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 20more
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) bumore
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loymore
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria'more
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russiamore
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales Mamore
A squirt gun is used to spray alcohol into a party-goers mouth during spring break festivities in Panama City more
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before more
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, Marcmore
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region March 12, 2015. Aroumore
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Almore
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the more
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attackmore
Supporters of Juventus cheer their team during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match againsmore
A model is prepared backstage before Sangue Novo show during Lisbon Fashion Week March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rafaemore
Journalists (L) walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malagmore
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, Calimore
An Afghan girl sits on a fence in Kabul March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circumore
A bloodied demonstrator reacts after he was shot by police during a protest over evictions in Johannesburg Marmore
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anmore
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti March 12, 2015. more
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv March 17, 2015. Exit polls by Israemore
A couple walks on a sandbar in the shallow sea at an archipelago of Los Roques, Venezuela, March 13, 2015. REmore
