版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 10:18 BJT

Polish militia volunteers surge

Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, March 14, 2014. Inspired by the war in Ukraine, growing numbers of Poles are joining volunteer paramilitary groups, where they receive basic army training and prepare to defend their homeland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, March 14, 2014. Inspired by the war in Ukraine, growing numbers of Poles are joining volunteer paramilitary groups, where they receive basic army training and prepare to defend their homeland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 20
Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 20
Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 20
Robert Przybyl checks breath as he takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Robert Przybyl checks breath as he takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation callemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Robert Przybyl checks breath as he takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
4 / 20
Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 20
Beata Noskowicz, 27, a member of JS Strzelec (Shooters Association) and Obrona Narodowa paramilitary organisations performs her daily training at home in Siedlce, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Beata Noskowicz, 27, a member of JS Strzelec (Shooters Association) and Obrona Narodowa paramilitary organisatmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
Beata Noskowicz, 27, a member of JS Strzelec (Shooters Association) and Obrona Narodowa paramilitary organisations performs her daily training at home in Siedlce, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 20
A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Assomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 20
A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Assomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 20
Urszula Sidoruk (R), 19, takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Urszula Sidoruk (R), 19, takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Nmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Urszula Sidoruk (R), 19, takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 20
People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
A man gestures as he takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man gestures as he takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelecmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man gestures as he takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 20
Damian Trynkiewicz prepares his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Damian Trynkiewicz prepares his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shootersmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Damian Trynkiewicz prepares his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 20
A rescuer explains medical treatment for participants of a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A rescuer explains medical treatment for participants of a medical course organised by paramilitary organisatimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A rescuer explains medical treatment for participants of a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
13 / 20
Urszula Sidoruk, 19, from the paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), trains her workout at a gym in Siedlce, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Urszula Sidoruk, 19, from the paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), trains her workout at a more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
Urszula Sidoruk, 19, from the paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), trains her workout at a gym in Siedlce, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
14 / 20
Robert Przybyl takes position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Robert Przybyl takes position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Robert Przybyl takes position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
15 / 20
Damian Trynkiewicz (C) holds his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Damian Trynkiewicz (C) holds his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shootermore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Damian Trynkiewicz (C) holds his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
16 / 20
Beata Noskowicz (L) from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Beata Noskowicz (L) from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence tramore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Beata Noskowicz (L) from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
17 / 20
Damian Trynkiewicz strips and re-assembles a weapon on measured time during a break in medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Damian Trynkiewicz strips and re-assembles a weapon on measured time during a break in medical course organisemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Damian Trynkiewicz strips and re-assembles a weapon on measured time during a break in medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
18 / 20
Beata Noskowicz from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Beata Noskowicz from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence traininmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Beata Noskowicz from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
19 / 20
People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers attack mosques

下一个

Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers in the Yemeni capital Sanaa blew themselves up during noon prayers at two mosques used mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.

2015年 3月 21日
Syria's women commandos

Syria's women commandos

The Female Commando Battalion, which is part of the Syrian Army, consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat...

2015年 3月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 3月 20日
Museum massacre in Tunisia

Museum massacre in Tunisia

Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack on a museum that killed 20 foreign tourists.

2015年 3月 20日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐