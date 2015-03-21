版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 11:11 BJT

Shelling in Syria

A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
1 / 7
Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal tomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
2 / 7
Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
3 / 7
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces lmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
4 / 7
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces lmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
5 / 7
Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
6 / 7
A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syrmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Above the blue

Above the blue

下一个

Above the blue

Above the blue

Water from above on World Water Day.

2015年 3月 21日
From China, without love

From China, without love

While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...

2015年 3月 21日
DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.

2015年 3月 19日
Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk

Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk

Pro-Russian rebels conduct what they describe as an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk.

2015年 3月 19日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐