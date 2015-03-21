Shelling in Syria
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore
Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal tomore
Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bamore
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces lmore
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces lmore
Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar more
A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syrmore
Above the blue
Water from above on World Water Day.
From China, without love
While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...
DIY weapons of Syria
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk
Pro-Russian rebels conduct what they describe as an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.