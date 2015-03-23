In the shadow of Syria's snipers
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria'more
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) run with their weapons to avoid snipers, north of Hamore
Cloth used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus Januamore
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forcemore
Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a gmore
A sniper warning sign is seen near blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Free Syrian Army fighters hang up curtains to provide cover from snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine district Septmore
Makeshift curtains are erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst damore
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fightermore
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who whermore
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8,more
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. Tmore
Free Syrian Army fighters hold a Syrian National flag along with an Islamist flag to attract and locate a snipmore
Children play near a bus barricading a street in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood Januarymore
Rebel fighters walk past blinds in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A street vendor pushes a cart loaded with vegetables in front of pipes erected to provide protection from snipmore
Free Syrian Army fighters pull carpets along a rubble-filled street as they prepare to use them as curtains tomore
A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore
Civilians, with the help of rebel fighters, position buses as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's Presidemore
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's Premore
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo Septembmore
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look out of a window before they fire at Syrian Armore
Piled sandbags and a curtain are used for protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad imore
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime inmore
An ambulance crosses over a bridge where barricades and sandbags were piled as protection from snipers loyal tmore
Men ride a motorcycle in front of a cloth placed to cover the street from snipers in Saif al-Dawla district ofmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Smore
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighmore
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's Presidemore
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakamore
