版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 23日 星期一 23:50 BJT

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) run with their weapons to avoid snipers, north of Handarat camp in Aleppo, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) run with their weapons to avoid snipers, north of Handarat camp in Aleppo, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cloth used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Cloth used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government-controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria on January 30, 2013. The rebel commander would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government-controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria on January 30, 2013. The rebel commander would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sniper warning sign is seen near blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A sniper warning sign is seen near blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters hang up curtains to provide cover from snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine district September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 9月 26日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters hang up curtains to provide cover from snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine district September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Makeshift curtains are erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 11月 29日 星期五
Makeshift curtains are erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 9月 21日 星期六
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 9月 9日 星期一
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The victim is Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy

Reuters / 2014年 5月 1日 星期四
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The victim is Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy
Free Syrian Army fighters hold a Syrian National flag along with an Islamist flag to attract and locate a sniper in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / 2013年 8月 7日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters hold a Syrian National flag along with an Islamist flag to attract and locate a sniper in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Children play near a bus barricading a street in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Children play near a bus barricading a street in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters walk past blinds in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Rebel fighters walk past blinds in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A street vendor pushes a cart loaded with vegetables in front of pipes erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
A street vendor pushes a cart loaded with vegetables in front of pipes erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters pull carpets along a rubble-filled street as they prepare to use them as curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 2月 12日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters pull carpets along a rubble-filled street as they prepare to use them as curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 11月 7日 星期四
A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Civilians, with the help of rebel fighters, position buses as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood September 28, 2014.REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / 2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Civilians, with the help of rebel fighters, position buses as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood September 28, 2014.REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2014年 6月 8日 星期日
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 10月 9日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 7月 15日 星期一
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / 2013年 9月 18日 星期三
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look out of a window before they fire at Syrian Army fighters during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2013年 2月 20日 星期三
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look out of a window before they fire at Syrian Army fighters during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Piled sandbags and a curtain are used for protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 11月 23日 星期六
Piled sandbags and a curtain are used for protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / 2013年 10月 4日 星期五
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An ambulance crosses over a bridge where barricades and sandbags were piled as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 10月 1日 星期二
An ambulance crosses over a bridge where barricades and sandbags were piled as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men ride a motorcycle in front of a cloth placed to cover the street from snipers in Saif al-Dawla district of Aleppo September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Reuters / 2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Men ride a motorcycle in front of a cloth placed to cover the street from snipers in Saif al-Dawla district of Aleppo September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 11月 22日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. The words on right read, "Watch out for snipers. Access through the trench only." REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 12月 19日 星期四
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. The words on right read, "Watch out for snipers. Access through the trench only." REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 10月 5日 星期六
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 9月 27日 星期五
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
