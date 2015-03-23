Ted Cruz goes first

Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announcmore

Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Speaking at Liberty University, an evangelical Christian school in Virginia, the Republican firebrand spoke about his religious faith and said he wanted to "reignite the promise of America." REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close