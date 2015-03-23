Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda, an Afghan woman who was beaten to death and setmore
Mobile phone footage circulating on social media shows police at the scene did not save the 27-year-old woman,more
A man prepares the grave for burial in Kabul March 22, 2015. The woman was wrongly accused, Afghanistan's top more
Afghan men look at the site where an Afghan woman was beaten to death and her body set on fire in Kabul, Marchmore
Afghan women's rights activists chant slogans during the funeral in Kabul March 22, 2015. Farkhunda was a teacmore
Afghan women's rights activists mourn during the burial ceremony of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. Hundredmore
Afghans from the Hmbastagi party (Solidarity Party of Afghanistan) wear masks during a protest to condemn the more
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. The United States and omore
Afghan women's rights activists mourn during the funeral in Kabul March 22, 2015. Under the strict Islamist rumore
Afghans pray near the coffin of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. The last decade has seen much progress: Milmore
Afghan women's rights activists take part in a burial ceremony for Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. Anger ammore
Afghans from the Hmbastagi party (Solidarity Party of Afghanistan) wear masks during a protest to condemn the more
Afghan women's rights activists mourn during the burial of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammadmore
