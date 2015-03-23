版本:
中国
Seven children killed in NY fire

The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jew stands near the burial plots for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
An ultra-Orthodox Jew stands near the burial plots for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A mourner cries during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A mourner cries during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Gabriel Sassoon delivers a eulogy before the burial of his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Gabriel Sassoon delivers a eulogy before the burial of his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mourners gather during the funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners gather during the funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gabriel Sassoon (C) attends the burial ceremony for his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Gabriel Sassoon (C) attends the burial ceremony for his seven children in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mourners attend the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners attend the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A mourner watches the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A mourner watches the burial ceremony for seven children from the Sassoon family in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family during a funeral service before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners react during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Mourners gather around the bodies of seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People lay candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
People lay candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man holds a child beside a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
A man holds a child beside a makeshift memorial during a vigil for the seven children who died early Saturday morning during a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Snow covered branches are seen in the foreground as a firefighter surveys the aftermath of home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Snow covered branches are seen in the foreground as a firefighter surveys the aftermath of home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
Mourners attend the funeral for seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mourners escort a car carrying the remains of one of seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
Mourners escort a car carrying the remains of one of seven children killed in a Brooklyn fire in New York March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Firefighters stand near the site of a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Firefighters stand near the site of a home fire in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
