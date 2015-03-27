Germanwings crash in France
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwimore
Media gathers in front of the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 comore
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 201more
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore
Flowers and candles surround the memorial with the inscription in four languages, "In memory of the victims ofmore
German and Spain flags symbolizing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relmore
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pmore
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015more
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015more
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killemore
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, more
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bomore
A black box from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crash is seen in thimore
A man writes in a book of condolences in Duesseldorf airport, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Germany players observe a minute of silence for the victims who died in the Germanwings Airbus A320 plane crasmore
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside thmore
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash sitmore
A girl walks past candles and photos in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Gemore
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. more
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are more
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport Marmore
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. more
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport Marmore
French firefighters prepare to take-off in Digne-les-Bains for the crash site of an Airbus A320, in the Frenchmore
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport Mamore
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation aftermore
Students stand in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Marchmore
Lit candles are placed outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. The more
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps durimore
Germanwings employees place lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 24, 201more
An information board for arrivals shows the flight 4U 9525 in Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina more
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash are escorted by local police officers asmore
People believed to be family members of those feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's Emore
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport Mamore
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps durimore
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport Marmore
Rescue helicopters from the French Gendarmerie and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during amore
A family member of a passenger feared killed in Germanwings plane crash reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's Elmore
