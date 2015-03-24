版本:
Spring in Syria

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside mortar shells on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad area in the northwestern Latakia province, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside mortar shells on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad area in the northwestern Latakia province, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) walk along orchards on their way back from the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) walk along orchards on their way back from the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
An Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter picks flowers while resting on the frontline of Idlib city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
An Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter picks flowers while resting on the frontline of Idlib city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he walks through a field on a frontline in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he walks through a field on a frontline in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter rests in an orchard near the frontline of Idlib city March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A rebel fighter rests in an orchard near the frontline of Idlib city March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) walk along orchards on their way back from the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) walk along orchards on their way back from the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks with his weapon beside a damaged car on the frontline in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks with his weapon beside a damaged car on the frontline in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon beside the international highway between Aleppo and Damascus in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon beside the international highway between Aleppo and Damascus in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter carries a locally made shell in preparation to fire it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on the frontline of Idlib city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
An Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter carries a locally made shell in preparation to fire it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on the frontline of Idlib city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam uses his mobile phone near the frontline of Masasna checkpoint in the northern countryside of Hama March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam uses his mobile phone near the frontline of Masasna checkpoint in the northern countryside of Hama March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The Syrian national flag flutters in the government-controlled area of Idlib city, as seen from a rebel-controlled area March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
The Syrian national flag flutters in the government-controlled area of Idlib city, as seen from a rebel-controlled area March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks along orchards near the frontline of Idlib city March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks along orchards near the frontline of Idlib city March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) fires his weapon at the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) fires his weapon at the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
An Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter carries a shell on the frontline of Idlib city March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
An Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter carries a shell on the frontline of Idlib city March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ansar al-Sham brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, launch a grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Selma area of the Latakia countryside March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Ansar al-Sham brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, launch a grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Selma area of the Latakia countryside March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Ammunition belonging to rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade is pictured near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Ammunition belonging to rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade is pictured near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
