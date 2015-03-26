Fight for a historic Syrian town
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Shmore
Rebel fighters walk inside the second century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosramore
A building fortified with sandbags that was used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is pictumore
Rebel fighters distribute sweets in celebration in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southemore
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a street in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after more
Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Smore
A man prays in Al-Omari Mosque, which is one of the oldest surviving mosques in Islamic history, in Bosra Al-Smore
People celebrate in front of Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, afmore
A damaged mosque is pictured in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took more
A general view shows the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of more
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare shells to be fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assadmore
Rebel fighters walk along a street in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took contmore
Rebel fighters pose in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, afmore
Rebel fighters gesture while standing on top of Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town omore
A rebel fighter stands in front of Bosra's government hospital in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra amore
Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Smore
Residents walk in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A view of the ruins of a historic cathedral of Bosra in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERmore
Residents walk in front of the Monastery of Christian monk Bahira, also a Byzantine church in Bosra Al-Sham, Dmore
A damaged street is pictured in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A general view of the Mobrak Naqa historic mosque in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wmore
