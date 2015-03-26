版本:
Fight for a historic Syrian town

Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015. Rebels seized the historic town in southern Syria from the government, a group monitoring the war said. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters walk inside the second century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. Bosra's historic sites include an ancient citadel built around a 2nd century Roman amphitheater. It was the capital of the Roman province of Arabia. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A building fortified with sandbags that was used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters distribute sweets in celebration in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a street in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A man prays in Al-Omari Mosque, which is one of the oldest surviving mosques in Islamic history, in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

People celebrate in front of Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A damaged mosque is pictured in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A general view shows the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare shells to be fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters walk along a street in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters pose in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters gesture while standing on top of Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A rebel fighter stands in front of Bosra's government hospital in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Residents walk in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A view of the ruins of a historic cathedral of Bosra in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Residents walk in front of the Monastery of Christian monk Bahira, also a Byzantine church in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A damaged street is pictured in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

A general view of the Mobrak Naqa historic mosque in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

