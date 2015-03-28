Wreckage in the Alps
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, nearmore
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26more
A French gendarme works amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, more
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmmore
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore
A body of a victim is removed from the crash site of an Airbus A320 by a French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter,more
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmmore
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26more
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore
French military personnel work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-more
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanumore
French gendarmes and investigators make their way through the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the cramore
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. Rmore
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash sitmore
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. more
Debris is seen in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. more
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. Rmore
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore
Debris is seen on the mountainside in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpmore
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015more
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. Rmore
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow-covered French Alps during search operatiomore
下一个
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Nigeria votes
Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.
Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel
Islamist militants blast their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.