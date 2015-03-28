版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 28日 星期六 08:15 BJT

Wreckage in the Alps

A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. The pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps had received a sick note from doctors showing he suffered a health condition that would have prevented him flying the day of the crash, which he apparently hid from his employer, German prosecutors said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, nearmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. The pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps had received a sick note from doctors showing he suffered a health condition that would have prevented him flying the day of the crash, which he apparently hid from his employer, German prosecutors said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
1 / 25
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
2 / 25
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
3 / 25
A French gendarme works amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A French gendarme works amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A French gendarme works amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 25
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
5 / 25
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 25
A body of a victim is removed from the crash site of an Airbus A320 by a French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A body of a victim is removed from the crash site of an Airbus A320 by a French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A body of a victim is removed from the crash site of an Airbus A320 by a French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
7 / 25
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
8 / 25
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
9 / 25
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
10 / 25
French military personnel work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French military personnel work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French military personnel work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
11 / 25
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
12 / 25
French gendarmes and investigators make their way through the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French gendarmes and investigators make their way through the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the cramore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French gendarmes and investigators make their way through the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
13 / 25
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
14 / 25
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash sitmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 25
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
16 / 25
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
17 / 25
Debris is seen in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Debris is seen in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Debris is seen in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
18 / 25
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
19 / 25
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
20 / 25
Debris is seen on the mountainside in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Debris is seen on the mountainside in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Debris is seen on the mountainside in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
21 / 25
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
22 / 25
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
23 / 25
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
24 / 25
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow-covered French Alps during search operations near the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow-covered French Alps during search operatiomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow-covered French Alps during search operations near the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

下一个

Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

2015年 3月 28日
Nigeria votes

Nigeria votes

Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.

2015年 3月 28日
Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel

Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel

Islamist militants blast their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside.

2015年 3月 28日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 3月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐