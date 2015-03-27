Air strikes on Yemen
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTmore
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT- People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by anmore
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike nemore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport Marchmore
People carry the body of a man they uncovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike nearmore
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTEmore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 2more
An anti-aircraft weapon is pictured on a hill in a special Security Forces camp in Taiz March 26, 2015. Residemore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. more
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
Anti-Houthi protesters shout slogans before pro-Houthi police opened fire in the air to disperse them in Taiz more
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalemore
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike nemore
People gather at the scene of an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullmore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. more
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike nemore
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERmore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kmore
A Houthi fighter walks on a vehicle damaged by an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26more
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26,more
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26,more
