图片 | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 10:49 BJT

Air strikes on Yemen

An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT- People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT- People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Warplanes bombed the main airport and the nearby al Dulaimi military air base of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, residents said, in an apparent attempt to weaken the Houthis' air power and ability to fire missiles. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Warplanes bombed the main airport and the nearby al Dulaimi military air base of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, residents said, in an apparent attempt to weaken the Houthis' air power and ability to fire missiles. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People carry the body of a man they uncovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People carry the body of a man they uncovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-aircraft weapon is pictured on a hill in a special Security Forces camp in Taiz March 26, 2015. Residents of the central Yemeni city of Taiz took to the streets in support of Saudi-led strikes against Houthi rebels. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
An anti-aircraft weapon is pictured on a hill in a special Security Forces camp in Taiz March 26, 2015. Residents of the central Yemeni city of Taiz took to the streets in support of Saudi-led strikes against Houthi rebels. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-Houthi protesters shout slogans before pro-Houthi police opened fire in the air to disperse them in Taiz March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Anti-Houthi protesters shout slogans before pro-Houthi police opened fire in the air to disperse them in Taiz March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the scene of an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the scene of an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks on a vehicle damaged by an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A Houthi fighter walks on a vehicle damaged by an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
