Mourning for Germanwings flight
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bomore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Marianomore
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015more
Students of Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school hold a minute of silence outside their school in Haltern am Semore
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are more
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killemore
Students embrace in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTEmore
Burning candles and pins of German airlines Condor, Germanwings and Lufthansa (L-R) are placed by crew membersmore
Students attend a mass in Llinars del Valles, the town where German exchange student victims of the Germanwingmore
Family members of passengers arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Marmore
A family member of a passenger reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albmore
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside thmore
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man, believed to be a relative of people who died in the crash, walks inside the Duesseldorf airport March 2more
Germanwings employees gather outside the company headquarters to observe a minute of silence in Cologne Bonn amore
Police officers escort people at Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
