版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 22:35 BJT

Mourning for Germanwings flight

Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 18
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Marianomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Close
2 / 18
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. Sixteen classmates and two teachers were on board the ill-fated Germanwings airplane. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. Sixteen classmates and two teachers were on board the ill-fated Germanwings airplane. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
3 / 18
Students of Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school hold a minute of silence outside their school in Haltern am See, March, 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Students of Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school hold a minute of silence outside their school in Haltern am Semore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Students of Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school hold a minute of silence outside their school in Haltern am See, March, 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
4 / 18
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
5 / 18
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
6 / 18
Students embrace in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Students embrace in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Students embrace in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
7 / 18
Burning candles and pins of German airlines Condor, Germanwings and Lufthansa (L-R) are placed by crew members in commemoration, in front of the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Burning candles and pins of German airlines Condor, Germanwings and Lufthansa (L-R) are placed by crew membersmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Burning candles and pins of German airlines Condor, Germanwings and Lufthansa (L-R) are placed by crew members in commemoration, in front of the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 18
Students attend a mass in Llinars del Valles, the town where German exchange student victims of the Germanwings plane crash attended school, near Barcelona, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Students attend a mass in Llinars del Valles, the town where German exchange student victims of the Germanwingmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Students attend a mass in Llinars del Valles, the town where German exchange student victims of the Germanwings plane crash attended school, near Barcelona, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
9 / 18
Family members of passengers arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Family members of passengers arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Family members of passengers arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
10 / 18
Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann

Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Marmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann
Close
11 / 18
A family member of a passenger reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A family member of a passenger reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A family member of a passenger reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
12 / 18
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside thmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 18
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
14 / 18
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
15 / 18
A man, believed to be a relative of people who died in the crash, walks inside the Duesseldorf airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man, believed to be a relative of people who died in the crash, walks inside the Duesseldorf airport March 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A man, believed to be a relative of people who died in the crash, walks inside the Duesseldorf airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 18
Germanwings employees gather outside the company headquarters to observe a minute of silence in Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germanwings employees gather outside the company headquarters to observe a minute of silence in Cologne Bonn amore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Germanwings employees gather outside the company headquarters to observe a minute of silence in Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 18
Police officers escort people at Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Police officers escort people at Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Police officers escort people at Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Fight for a historic Syrian town

Fight for a historic Syrian town

下一个

Fight for a historic Syrian town

Fight for a historic Syrian town

Rebels capture the UNESCO World Heritage site of Bosra al-Sham from Syrian forces.

2015年 3月 26日
Yemen edges toward civil war

Yemen edges toward civil war

Yemen's top factions are squaring off for battle after months of skirmishes in what may become all-out war.

2015年 3月 26日
Suicide attack in Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul

A suicide bombing strikes close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital.

2015年 3月 26日
Libya's migrant exodus

Libya's migrant exodus

Italy seeks help from Egypt and Tunisia in solving a deepening immigration crisis made worse by the turmoil in Libya.

2015年 3月 26日

精选图集

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐