A history of black boxes

An employee of Germany's Bundesamt fuer Fluguntersuchung BFU (German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation) holds a voice recorder, an up-to-date model by L-3 Aviation Products that is used in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, at their headquarters in Braunschweig March 20, 2015. The task of the BFU is to investigate into accidents and serious incidents to civil aircraft in Germany, to determine the causes of the occurrences. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

