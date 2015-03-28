版本:
2015年 3月 28日 星期六

Flooding in Chile

A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Vehicles partially submerged in mud are pictured in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to seven after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 19 others were unaccounted for as the military rushed to rescue stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Vehicles partially submerged in mud are pictured in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to seven after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 19 others were unaccounted for as the military rushed to rescue stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals gather in front of a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Damaged vehicles lie on the shore of a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
An aereal picture of the town of Cha�aral where a Bell-412 helicopter of the Chilean Air Force is pictured rescuing people who were isolated from a severe floods March 26, 2015. REUTERS/FACH/Fuerza Aerea de Chile

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
