Sleeping volcano awakens
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 27, 2more
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 20more
Smoke and ash rises from the Villarrica volcano as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 22, 2015. Vilmore
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 20more
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. Villarrimore
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 20more
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015. Villarricmore
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 20more
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March more
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015more
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REmore
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniemore
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015more
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUmore
