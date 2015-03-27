Nigeria votes

A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to an election poster campaigning for APC's presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari, along a road in Katsina city March 26, 2015. Ishaya Yahaya Junior, a 40-year-old civil servant in the northern metropolis of Kaduna, where the worst violence occurred in 2011, said the atmosphere was tense with fears of a repeat of post-election violence. "We have been stockpiling provisions � lots of people have been doing this. We don�t want to go outside if there is trouble," said the father-of-two, who estimated that his family could live for three weeks on stored food if necessary. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

