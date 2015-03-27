Nigeria votes
People walk in front of election posters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gestures in Kano March 27,more
Newspaper headlines are seen on a newspaper at a vendor's stand along a road, in Katsina city March 27, 2015. more
A boy rests under election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan samore
An election poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party hangs from a trmore
A supporter of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari pushes a wheelbarrow with Buhari's party campaign postemore
Workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission load electoral material onto a truck in Maiduguri, Bomore
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari hold his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In themore
People sell food under a lone tree along a dusty road in Katsina city March 27, 2015. "I'm getting my cash outmore
A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to amore
Boys sit near elections posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a sign of growing tension, a spokesman for oppositimore
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gesture in front of his election posters in Kano March 2more
People walk in front of an election poster in Kano March 27, 2015. The past six weeks have seen a dramatic turmore
A man works with a hammer on a wall with elections posters at an open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gmore
Men walk in open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries goods on top of his head at an open market in front of election posters in Kano, March 27, 2015.more
Members of the Independent National Electoral Commission prepare to dispatch confidential material for the elemore
Street petrol sellers stand next to a poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congmore
下一个
Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel
Islamist militants blast their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president.
Germanwings crash in France
The German plane crashed in a remote area of the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.