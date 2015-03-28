Photos of the week
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visibmore
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal mimore
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Shmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pmore
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chimore
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New more
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 201more
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty,more
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four aftemore
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six more
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria'more
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave inmore
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England, March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swemore
Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkeymore
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel more
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take parmore
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bomore
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power more
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 201more
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airpormore
A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes more
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March more
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Marchmore
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvanimore
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nmore
The mother of an Indian policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathmore
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New more
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama boards aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Marcmore
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, Marcmore
A black box voice recorder from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crashmore
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Sevenmore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said more
A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, March 24, 2015. Greece said it wmore
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishumore
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Jewish semore
