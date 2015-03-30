版本:
Germanwings recovery

A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. The co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps told his girlfriend he was in psychiatric treatment, and that he was planning a spectacular gesture that everyone would remember, the German daily Bild reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. The co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps told his girlfriend he was in psychiatric treatment, and that he was planning a spectacular gesture that everyone would remember, the German daily Bild reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Flags representing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather at the memorial, near the crash site of a Germanwings Airbus A320, in Le Vernet, in French Alps, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Flags representing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather at the memorial, near the crash site of a Germanwings Airbus A320, in Le Vernet, in French Alps, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
General view of the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
General view of the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French Gendarme Bruno Hermignies stands by a bulldozer clearing a path to the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
French Gendarme Bruno Hermignies stands by a bulldozer clearing a path to the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool
People identified by the mayor of Le Vernet as family members of the pilot of the Germanwings Airbus A320 react as they pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People identified by the mayor of Le Vernet as family members of the pilot of the Germanwings Airbus A320 react as they pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rescue workers (L) are seen near debris at the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Rescue workers (L) are seen near debris at the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Claude Paris/Pool
French rescue workers inspect the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
French rescue workers inspect the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Members of Japan's consulate in France pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Members of Japan's consulate in France pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People identified by the mayor of Le Vernet as family members of the pilot of the Germanwings Airbus A320 react as they pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People identified by the mayor of Le Vernet as family members of the pilot of the Germanwings Airbus A320 react as they pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow covered French Alps during operations near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow covered French Alps during operations near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French rescue workers inspect the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
French rescue workers inspect the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A sea of flowers and candles are placed on the ground outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A sea of flowers and candles are placed on the ground outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man pays his respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A man pays his respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Two teddy bears dressed in the uniforms of a Germanwings pilot and a flight attendant sit in the centre of a wreath outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Two teddy bears dressed in the uniforms of a Germanwings pilot and a flight attendant sit in the centre of a wreath outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in French Alps March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
