Germanwings recovery
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seynmore
Flags representing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather atmore
General view of the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 30, 201more
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seymore
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seymore
French Gendarme Bruno Hermignies stands by a bulldozer clearing a path to the crash site of the Germanwings Aimore
People identified by the mayor of Le Vernet as family members of the pilot of the Germanwings Airbus A320 reacmore
Rescue workers (L) are seen near debris at the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 near Seyne-les-Alpes,more
French rescue workers inspect the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-more
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps Mamore
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps Mamore
Members of Japan's consulate in France pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster more
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seymore
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seynmore
People identified by the mayor of Le Vernet as family members of the pilot of the Germanwings Airbus A320 reacmore
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow covered French Alps during operations nearmore
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seymore
French rescue workers inspect the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-more
A sea of flowers and candles are placed on the ground outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airmore
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps Marmore
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps Marmore
A man pays his respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near more
Two teddy bears dressed in the uniforms of a Germanwings pilot and a flight attendant sit in the centre of a wmore
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps Marmore
People pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, neamore
下一个
Earth Hour effect
Before and after on Earth Hour.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Flooding in Chile
Deadly flooding batters the north of Chile.
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.