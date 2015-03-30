Germanwings recovery

A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seynmore

A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. The co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps told his girlfriend he was in psychiatric treatment, and that he was planning a spectacular gesture that everyone would remember, the German daily Bild reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

