Battle for Idlib
Rebel fighters gesture as they place shoes on a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, fatmore
A damaged picture of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad is seen on a wall in Idlib city, after rebel fighters tomore
Rebel fighters fire a weapon towards warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countrysidemore
An injured rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement lies on the ground during what the rebel fighmore
Rebel fighters pose carrying Ahrar Al-Sham (L), Free Syrian Army (C) and Nusra front (R) flags in Idlib city, more
Smoke rises from the Sadco Oil and Gas refinery after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to more
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighters stand behind sandbags with their weapons in the northwestern citmore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fire a heavy machine gun during what they said was an omore
Rebel ride a tank in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A view is seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to an Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighter in tmore
Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal more
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade carry mortar shells to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's more
A taxi with flat tyres is seen abandoned in the middle of a road in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took contmore
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERmore
A warplane loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fires rockets during an air strike in the northwestern cmore
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's president Basharmore
Rebel fighters gesture as they damage a picture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian Presmore
Rebel fighters pose for a picture with their weapons in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, Marchmore
Rebel fighters stand outside the Police Command of Idlib province building in Idlib city, after they took contmore
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fire from a tank during what they said was an offensivemore
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fires a weapon during what the rebel fighters said wasmore
Ansar Al-Sham Brigade fighters camouflage a vehicle with mud near Jisr al-Shoghour, Idlib province, March 25, more
Ansar Al-Sham Brigade fighters fire their weapons towards warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assadmore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armoured vehicle during what they saidmore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said wamore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move during what they said more
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade launch a locally made shell towards forces loyal to Syria's presidemore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said wamore
A rebel fighter rests in an orchard near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERmore
