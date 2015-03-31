版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 21:50 BJT

Battle for Idlib

Rebel fighters gesture as they place shoes on a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A damaged picture of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad is seen on a wall in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. The text on the poster reads in Arabic "With Bashar". REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Rebel fighters fire a weapon towards warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
An injured rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement lies on the ground during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel fighters pose carrying Ahrar Al-Sham (L), Free Syrian Army (C) and Nusra front (R) flags in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Smoke rises from the Sadco Oil and Gas refinery after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighters stand behind sandbags with their weapons in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fire a heavy machine gun during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel ride a tank in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A view is seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to an Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighter in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade carry mortar shells to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A taxi with flat tyres is seen abandoned in the middle of a road in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
A warplane loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fires rockets during an air strike in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad that are fleeing Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, on Al-Mastumah hill, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Rebel fighters gesture as they damage a picture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Rebel fighters pose for a picture with their weapons in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Rebel fighters stand outside the Police Command of Idlib province building in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fire from a tank during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fires a weapon during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Ansar Al-Sham Brigade fighters camouflage a vehicle with mud near Jisr al-Shoghour, Idlib province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Ansar Al-Sham Brigade fighters fire their weapons towards warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, activists said, near Jisr al-Shoghour, Idlib province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armoured vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade launch a locally made shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad who are stationed in checkpoints surrounding the city of Idlib, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A rebel fighter rests in an orchard near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
