Air strikes in Yemen
A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 20more
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30more
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTmore
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yememore
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March more
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30,more
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airpormore
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, more
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
Soldiers and Houthi fighters inspect the damage caused by air strikes on the airport of Yemen's northwestern cmore
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUmore
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hamore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kmore
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30,more
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaledmore
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike nemore
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalmore
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Marcmore
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck outside Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/more
下一个
Deadly landslide in Kashmir
Unseasonal rain triggers a landslide and flooding in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, collapsing a house where three families were sleeping.
Argentina shuts down
Argentina closes up as a general strike over demands for changes to income tax hits the country.
Battle for Idlib
Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front seize the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war.
Nigeria votes
Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.