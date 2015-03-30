版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 06:00 BJT

Plane slides off Halifax runway

An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway at Halifax International Airport, Nova Scotia March 29, 2015. An Air Canada plane that suffered heavy damage in an accident in the east coast city of Halifax on Sunday landed short of the runway and hit an antenna array, losing its landing gear, safety officials said. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway at Halifax International Airport, Nova Scotia March 29, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
The landing gear lies in the snow. No one was killed in the accident that sent more than 20 passengers and crew to hospital. All but one of those treated had been released by later in the day, the airline said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The landing gear lies in the snow. No one was killed in the accident that sent more than 20 passengers and crew to hospital.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Crew members work on the Airbus A320. "They touched down 1,100 feet (335 meters) short of the runway, so I'd say they're pretty lucky," Mike Cunningham, an official with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada, told a news conference. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Crew members work on the Airbus A320. "They touched down 1,100 feet (335 meters) short of the runway, so I'd smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
TSB official Mike Cunningham said when the plane landed short it hit an antenna array and "this caused considerable damage to the aircraft and the main landing gear came off at that point." REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

TSB official Mike Cunningham said when the plane landed short it hit an antenna array and "this caused considemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Mike Cunningham, who noted one of the plane's engines had also detached, said it was too early to draw any conclusions about the accident. He also said it was too soon to rule out weather as factor. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mike Cunningham, who noted one of the plane's engines had also detached, said it was too early to draw any conmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A Transportation Safety Board investigator inspects an engine at the crash site. REUTERS/Andrew Vaughan/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The accident happened shortly after midnight. Air Canada said the Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew members. REUTERS/The Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

The accident happened shortly after midnight. Air Canada said the Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew members.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Two RCMP officers use survey equipment in front of a broken antenna and a depressed part of a snow bank, where the plane may have made contact before it slid off a runway. "We at Air Canada are greatly relieved that no one was critically injured. Yet we fully appreciate this has been a very unsettling experience," Air Canada Chief Operating Officer Klaus Goersch said in a statement. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Two RCMP officers use survey equipment in front of a broken antenna and a depressed part of a snow bank, wheremore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Air Canada also said the weather was appropriate for a landing. It was snowing heavily at the airport at the time of the accident. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

Air Canada also said the weather was appropriate for a landing. It was snowing heavily at the airport at the time of the accident.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Passengers interviewed by local media described a "big flash" before landing and speculated the flight may have struck a power line. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

Passengers interviewed by local media described a "big flash" before landing and speculated the flight may have struck a power line.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
The safety chute is deployed behind the damaged nose of the plane. TSB official Mike Cunningham said he believed a power line had been severed near the airport, which lost power after that. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The safety chute is deployed behind the damaged nose of the plane. TSB official Mike Cunningham said he believmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Debris and a land gear lie at the site where the plane made impact. Photos posted online by the TSB showed the nose of the airline broken off and one wing badly damaged. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Debris and a land gear lie at the site where the plane made impact. Photos posted online by the TSB showed the nose of the airline broken off and one wing badly damaged.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) recovered from the plane. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

The flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) recovered from the plane.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines jet landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport also slid off the runway and struck a fence. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines jet landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport also slid off the runway and struck a fence.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site. REUTERS/Andrew Vaughan/Pool

Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout

An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Two RCMP officers use equipment to survey the site. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A tail of an Airbus A320 sits behind snow. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
