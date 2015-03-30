Plane slides off Halifax runway
An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway at Halifax International Airport, Nmore
The landing gear lies in the snow. No one was killed in the accident that sent more than 20 passengers and cremore
Crew members work on the Airbus A320. "They touched down 1,100 feet (335 meters) short of the runway, so I'd smore
TSB official Mike Cunningham said when the plane landed short it hit an antenna array and "this caused considemore
Mike Cunningham, who noted one of the plane's engines had also detached, said it was too early to draw any conmore
A Transportation Safety Board investigator inspects an engine at the crash site. REUTERS/Andrew Vaughan/Pool
The accident happened shortly after midnight. Air Canada said the Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carryingmore
Two RCMP officers use survey equipment in front of a broken antenna and a depressed part of a snow bank, wheremore
Air Canada also said the weather was appropriate for a landing. It was snowing heavily at the airport at the tmore
Passengers interviewed by local media described a "big flash" before landing and speculated the flight may havmore
The safety chute is deployed behind the damaged nose of the plane. TSB official Mike Cunningham said he believmore
Debris and a land gear lie at the site where the plane made impact. Photos posted online by the TSB showed themore
The flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) recovered from the plane. REUTERS/Transportatimore
Earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines jet landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport also slidmore
Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site. REUTERS/Andrew Vaugmore
An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Boarmore
Two RCMP officers use equipment to survey the site. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A tail of an Airbus A320 sits behind snow. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
