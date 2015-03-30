Nigeria votes
A woman carries her child as she waits to vote in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy looks through a window at a polling station in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People listen to the radio to monitor events in other parts of the country at a polling unit in Daura, March 2more
An electoral officer scans the thumb print of a voter in Daura, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A woman waits to register to vote in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait in line to register to vote in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan reacts as his permanent voter's card failed to register during accreditamore
A girl sits in a dust as women wait to vote in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Voters check their name on voters lists pasted on a wall at a polling unit in Daura, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amore
Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at more
Women wait in line to register to vote in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man reads a newspaper as others sit under a bridge in Lagos March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Policemen stand guard near the Independent National Electoral Commission in Kano March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Goranmore
Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters gather at the Independent National Electoral Commission Officmore
Two men cast their ballots in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women wait in line for voter's card verification in Daura, northwestern state of Katsina, March 28, 2015. REUTmore
An elector worker eats his lunch next to ballot boxes in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man rides a motorcycle on an empty street during elections in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People watch election news coverage on a television in the streets of Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Pennemore
Electoral officers prepare election materials in Daura, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Women wait to register to vote in Kano March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gesture in front of his election posters in Kano March 2more
A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to amore
