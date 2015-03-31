版本:
Deadly landslide in Kashmir

Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers carry a man who collapsed while mourning the death of his relative, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Kashmiri villagers carry a man who collapsed while mourning the death of his relative, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers carry the bodies of victims, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, for burial at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Kashmiri villagers carry the bodies of victims, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, for burial at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. Hundreds of people fled their homes as Kashmir's main rivers began to swell and weather forecasters predicted further downpours in the region that was struck by devastating floods seven months ago. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
People stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. Hundreds of people fled their homes as Kashmir's main rivers began to swell and weather forecasters predicted further downpours in the region that was struck by devastating floods seven months ago. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers try to pull the bodies of victims from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Villagers try to pull the bodies of victims from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers watch the rescue operation at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A hillside collapsed onto a house in Ledhan village, about 40 km (25 miles) from the capital Srinagar, where three families were sleeping on Monday morning, according to Mushtaq Ahmad, a neighbor. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Villagers watch the rescue operation at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A hillside collapsed onto a house in Ledhan village, about 40 km (25 miles) from the capital Srinagar, where three families were sleeping on Monday morning, according to Mushtaq Ahmad, a neighbor. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man carries the body of a child after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. Army and police used shovels and diggers to locate any survivors. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A man carries the body of a child after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. Army and police used shovels and diggers to locate any survivors. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers and rescue workers use blankets to cover the bodies of victims amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. India is experiencing more extreme rainfall events as the global climate warms, a study of 50 years of data by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology concluded. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Villagers and rescue workers use blankets to cover the bodies of victims amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. India is experiencing more extreme rainfall events as the global climate warms, a study of 50 years of data by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology concluded. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. This year, March has been the wettest month in more than a century, wrecking millions of hectares of winter crops. The crop damage has been blamed for a spate of farmer suicides in recent weeks. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. This year, March has been the wettest month in more than a century, wrecking millions of hectares of winter crops. The crop damage has been blamed for a spate of farmer suicides in recent weeks. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An unidentified body of a victim lies in the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
An unidentified body of a victim lies in the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers carry the body of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Villagers carry the body of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
