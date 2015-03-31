Deadly landslide in Kashmir
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan vmore
Kashmiri villagers carry a man who collapsed while mourning the death of his relative, who died after a hillsimore
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan vmore
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan villmore
Kashmiri villagers carry the bodies of victims, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, for burial amore
Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan villmore
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsemore
People stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, Marmore
Villagers try to pull the bodies of victims from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden vmore
Villagers watch the rescue operation at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house atmore
A man carries the body of a child after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a homore
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Lademore
Villagers and rescue workers use blankets to cover the bodies of victims amongst the rubble after a hillside cmore
Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a housemore
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a hmore
An unidentified body of a victim lies in the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, more
Villagers carry the body of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house atmore
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessamore
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2more
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessamore
