Mexican farmerworkers strike
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representativmore
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations betwmore
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between theimore
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico,more
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiatimore
A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their lmore
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexmore
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pestmore
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the bomore
Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatmore
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour rmore
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Qumore
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Qumore
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour reprmore
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatimore
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pestmore
