Mexican farmerworkers strike

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

