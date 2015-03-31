版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 22:53 BJT

Mexican farmerworkers strike

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 20
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representativmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 20
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations betwmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 20
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between theimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 20
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 20
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The sign reads, "The labourers are here and we do not leave until our demands are answered." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiatimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The sign reads, "The labourers are here and we do not leave until our demands are answered." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 20
A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their lmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 20
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin ". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin ". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 20
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, " Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, " Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 20
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pestmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 20
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 20
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the bomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 20
Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 20
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 20
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 20
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Qumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 20
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Qumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 20
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour reprmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 20
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 20
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pestmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Battle for Idlib

Battle for Idlib

下一个

Battle for Idlib

Battle for Idlib

Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front seize the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war.

2015年 3月 31日
Cleaning up shipbreaking

Cleaning up shipbreaking

The EU plans to impose strict new rules on how companies scrap old tankers and cruise liners, run aground and dismantled on beaches in South Asia.

2015年 3月 31日
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday

Christians around the world mark Palm Sunday.

2015年 3月 31日
Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx

Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx

A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a Chinese amusement park.

2015年 3月 31日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐