Argentina shuts down

A subway worker stands on the stairs of a closed metro access during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. Argentina's public transport networks ground to a halt, port workers in the grains export hub of Rosario downed tools and banks shuttered their doors on Tuesday in a general strike over demands for changes to income tax. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A subway worker stands on the stairs of a closed metro access during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. Argentina's public transport networks ground to a halt, port workers in the grains export hub of Rosario downed tools and banks shuttered their doors on Tuesday in a general strike over demands for changes to income tax. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Gendarmerie officer walks on a platform of an empty bus station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. Transport unions spearheading Tuesday's strike are demanding the leftist government raise the minimum threshold on income tax as part of salary negotiations. The government said inflation was 24 percent in 2014, but private economists estimate it was about 35 percent. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A Gendarmerie officer walks on a platform of an empty bus station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. Transport unions spearheading Tuesday's strike are demanding the leftist government raise the minimum threshold on income tax as part of salary negotiations. The government said inflation was 24 percent in 2014, but private economists estimate it was about 35 percent. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A subway worker walks out of a train at an empty terminal during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. The prospect of further labor disputes as unions knuckle down to wage negotiations is another headache for President Cristina Fernandez, who is battling to revive a stagnant economy and avoid the government's latest debt default deepening. The poster placed on the train reads, "Damn tax on labor - National strike on March 31 - transport workers". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A subway worker walks out of a train at an empty terminal during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. The prospect of further labor disputes as unions knuckle down to wage negotiations is another headache for President Cristina Fernandez, who is battling to revive a stagnant economy and avoid the government's latest debt default deepening. The poster placed on the train reads, "Damn tax on labor - National strike on March 31 - transport workers". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People wait for public transport during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
People wait for public transport during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac of the Jorge Newbery domestic airport during a one-day nationwide strike, in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac of the Jorge Newbery domestic airport during a one-day nationwide strike, in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Policemen guard the entrance of a subway station as a man walks by during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Policemen guard the entrance of a subway station as a man walks by during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A stranded passenger pushes a trolley carrying his luggage at the Jorge Newbery domestic airport during a one-day nationwide strike, in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A stranded passenger pushes a trolley carrying his luggage at the Jorge Newbery domestic airport during a one-day nationwide strike, in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A stranded passenger looks at his phone as he sits at a bus stop during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A stranded passenger looks at his phone as he sits at a bus stop during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man stands inside a closed train station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A man stands inside a closed train station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man rides his bicycle over a bridge next to a closed train station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A man rides his bicycle over a bridge next to a closed train station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man walks outside a closed train station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A man walks outside a closed train station during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine coast guards stand in formation as protesters block a main bridge to access Buenos Aires during a one-day nationwide strike, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Argentine coast guards stand in formation as protesters block a main bridge to access Buenos Aires during a one-day nationwide strike, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
An empty bus stop is seen during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
An empty bus stop is seen during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A train station is seen during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A train station is seen during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A train station is seen during during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A train station is seen during during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
