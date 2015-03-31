Argentina shuts down

A subway worker walks out of a train at an empty terminal during a one-day nationwide strike in Buenos Aires March 31, 2015. The prospect of further labor disputes as unions knuckle down to wage negotiations is another headache for President Cristina Fernandez, who is battling to revive a stagnant economy and avoid the government's latest debt default deepening. The poster placed on the train reads, "Damn tax on labor - National strike on March 31 - transport workers". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

