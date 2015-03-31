版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 02:25 BJT

Nigeria chooses Buhari

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 15
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 15
Godsday Orubebe, a former minister from the Niger Delta, speaks on a microphone against Election Commissioner Attahiru Jega as he interrupts the election results ceremony in Abuja, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Godsday Orubebe, a former minister from the Niger Delta, speaks on a microphone against Election Commissioner more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Godsday Orubebe, a former minister from the Niger Delta, speaks on a microphone against Election Commissioner Attahiru Jega as he interrupts the election results ceremony in Abuja, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party destroy banners of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan People's Democratic Party as they celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party destroymore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party destroy banners of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan People's Democratic Party as they celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 15
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results favourable to them on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results famore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results favourable to them on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
11 / 15
Men read newspaper headlines on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men read newspaper headlines on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Men read newspaper headlines on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
12 / 15
Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at Port Harcourt, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at Port Harcourt, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 15
Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 15
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates on his bicycle in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates on his bicycle in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

下一个

Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen

2015年 4月 1日
Deadly landslide in Kashmir

Deadly landslide in Kashmir

Unseasonal rain triggers a landslide and flooding in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, collapsing a house where three families were sleeping.

2015年 3月 31日
Argentina shuts down

Argentina shuts down

Argentina closes up as a general strike over demands for changes to income tax hits the country.

2015年 3月 31日
Battle for Idlib

Battle for Idlib

Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front seize the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war.

2015年 3月 31日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐