Brazil refinery ablaze

Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's largest. The company said there had been no victims from the fire and it was too early to say what had caused it.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's largest. The company said there had been no victims from the fire and it was too early to say what had caused it. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman holds her baby as they look at smoke billowing from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A woman holds her baby as they look at smoke billowing from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Firefighters stand in front of a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Firefighters stand in front of a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man and his daughter look at a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A man and his daughter look at a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
