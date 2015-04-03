版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 3日 星期五 21:40 BJT

Photos of the week

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another suppormore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 20
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal tomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
3 / 20
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the wmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 20
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company rather than traditional family cohabitation. Care centers, such as this, who look after the animals during the working hours of the day are becoming increasingly popular. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in thmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in the South American concrete jungle of Sao Paulo are increasingly living on their own in high rise apartment blocks, turning to pets for company rather than traditional family cohabitation. Care centers, such as this, who look after the animals during the working hours of the day are becoming increasingly popular. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 20
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. A preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a firm basis for a future accord that could end a 12-year nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, though details must be worked out, Kerry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. A preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a firm basis for a future accord that could end a 12-year nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, though details must be worked out, Kerry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
7 / 20
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
8 / 20
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 20
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 20
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 20
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the depmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
12 / 20
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 20
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the exhibition 'All of this Belongs To You', which will run until July 19. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 20
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
16 / 20
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 20
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan villmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 20
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31, 2015. As part of its Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up 80 percent of the bay for the games, where will be host the sailing event. But local government officials have already admitted that a cleanup by 2016 is not achievable. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31, 2015. As part of its Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up 80 percent of the bay for the games, where will be host the sailing event. But local government officials have already admitted that a cleanup by 2016 is not achievable. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
19 / 20
Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely death" apartments once their passing is spotted, including placing incense and flowers. In March, the body of a man in his 80s was found on the floor of his apartment in Tokyo. He had been dead for a month. The family didn't visit and the only reason for the body's discovery was the slight smell that troubled the downstairs neighbor. In a country where around 5 million elderly people live alone, the number of decaying bodies found in empty homes is expected to soar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left formore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left for over a month after the special cleaning of the flat in Tokyo March 21, 2015. Specialist clean-up crews are on hand to cleanse "lonely death" apartments once their passing is spotted, including placing incense and flowers. In March, the body of a man in his 80s was found on the floor of his apartment in Tokyo. He had been dead for a month. The family didn't visit and the only reason for the body's discovery was the slight smell that troubled the downstairs neighbor. In a country where around 5 million elderly people live alone, the number of decaying bodies found in empty homes is expected to soar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 2日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 1日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐