Photos of the week
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another suppormore
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTmore
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal tomore
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the wmore
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2015. City dwellers in thmore
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) amore
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERSmore
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livemore
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishumore
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the depmore
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beimore
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 201more
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSmore
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 201more
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabmore
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan villmore
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31more
Flat landlord Yoshie Fukuhara, 77, lays flowers as she prays where the body of an 85 year-old man was left formore
