Thai army draft
Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkokmore
Phiradach, a 21-year-old transgender, queues up during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the docksmore
An army officer writes a number on the arm of Thanompong, a 21-year-old transgender, during an army draft heldmore
A Buddhist monk pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, more
Sithiphan, 21, spends time with his son during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slummore
Young men sit on the floor during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangmore
Military officers prepare black and red tickets during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the docksmore
Nopparat (R), a 24-year-old transgender, and a Buddhist monk (L) wait to speak to officers during an army drafmore
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Kmore
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Kmore
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Kmore
Young men wait to be weighed during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTmore
Transgenders put on make up as they wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Tmore
Nopparat, a 24-year-old transgender, waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang more
Young men and a Buddhist monk sit as they wait to pick tickets as part of an annual lottery during an army dramore
