Fleeing Yemen
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa Apmore
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalitimore
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuatmore
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed more
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India Apmore
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalitimore
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-more
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khalemore
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed almore
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbaimore
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-more
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUmore
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
下一个
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen
Tragedy in Kenya
The aftermath at Garissa University following the devastating attack by al Shabaab gunmen.
Brazil refinery ablaze
Firefighters battle a fuel tank storage facility blaze at Latin America's largest port.
Inside Iran's nuclear talks
Behind the scenes of marathon negotiations between Iran and world powers in Switzerland.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.