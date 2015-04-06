版本:
图片 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 03:55 BJT

Fleeing Yemen

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalitimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalitimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
