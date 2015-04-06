Boston Marathon trial evidence
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in more
An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged imore
Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. more
Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with polimore
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence. Tsarnaev was heavily influenced by more
A pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertown crime scene. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is cmore
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including a pressure-cooker bomb recovered from the Watertownmore
An unexploded metal bomb, entered as evidence in the trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaemore
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is cmore
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and idenmore
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hidinmore
A bloody blanket and life preserver are seen in the boat, which bore at least 110 bullet holes on all sides frmore
A wallet containing the drivers license for Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Tsarnaev's lawyers contend 26-year-old Tamerlanmore
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's friend Stephen Silva loaned the rusty Ruger P95 handgun that prosecutors contend was used more
A black laptop case, a portable hard drive (top L), cell phone and spare batteries (C) and an homemade remote more
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including a transmitter device recovered from the Watertown cmore
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers more
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tmore
A 9mm Luger clip and bullet package sit next to a backpack and bag on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsamore
A piece of shrapnel taken from the body of bombing victim Krystle Campbell and presented as evidence. REUTERS/more
An unexploded metal bomb. During a gunfight, the pair threw one bomb of the same apparent design as the pressumore
David Henneberry, the owner of the boat, described waking up the morning after a gunfight between the Tsarnaevmore
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Officmore
The blood-stained message written inside the hull of the boat accuses the United States government of killing more
Evidence from the Boston Marathon bombing trial, including the latch from a pressure-cooker bomb recovered fromore
