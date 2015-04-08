Masters Golf Tournament
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practicemore
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phimore
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lmore
Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota dmore
Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice roundmore
Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two childremore
A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April more
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. Rmore
Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartmore
Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2more
Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phimore
Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUmore
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round Aprimore
Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) andmore
Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 201more
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinmore
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice more
Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blincmore
A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/more
Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blmore
Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snymore
Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REmore
Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole durinmore
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway durmore
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. more
下一个
Best of Super Bowl XLIX
Highlights from Super Bowl XLIX.
Dakar Rally 2015
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.