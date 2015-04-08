版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 04:00 BJT

Masters Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane L

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota d

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Angie Watson, wife of U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, looks on as their son Caleb (L) plays with his sister Dakota during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Jose Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks down the tenth fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two childre

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Tiger Woods of the U.S. sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A Masters patron wears a hat adorned with her previous tournament tickets during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. R

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson watches as his son Caleb hit off the 9th tee during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartzel during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwart

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Adam Scott of Australia (C) walks to the 15th green with South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (R) and Charl Schwartzel during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Jason Day of Australia walks with his wife Ellie and son Dash as he participates in the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Ian Poulter of Britain uses a level as he practices his putting on the ninth green April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REU

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Camilo Villegas of Colombia grabs a bite to eat on the first tee during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round Apri

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland uses an umbrella to stay dry on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Golf patrons wander the foggy grounds during player practice rounds April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/M

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Patrick Reed of the U.S. carries his daughter Windsor-Wells Reed to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and Bill Hass of the U.S. watch during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Bubba Watson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water to the 16th green as Geoff Olgilvy of Australia (L) and Bill Hass of the U.S. watch during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Golf patrons watch on the tenth green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 201

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face before hitting off the first tee during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. walks with his daughter Lili to the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. chats with compatriot Brandt Snedeker (L) on the tenth green during their practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinc

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Rain falls on golf patrons at the 16th green during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A golf patron sits in his chair watching practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs down the 11th fairway during his practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Bl

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Signs point golf patrons in the right direction during player practice rounds April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Sny

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Jason Day of Australia and his son Chase participate in the par 3 event held April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. RE

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Golf patrons walk among the azaleas along the sixth fairway during a players practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole durin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Golf patrons work to get a picture of Phil Mickelson of the U.S. as he prepares to tee on the tenth hole during his practice round April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway during their practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway dur

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (L) shares a laugh with compatriot Mark O'Meara as they walk up the fourth fairway during their practice round April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. shares a laugh with girlfriend Alexis Randock during the par 3 event April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
