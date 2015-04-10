Flooding in Chile
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chilemore
A sculpture of a llama is seen among debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town April 9, 2015. more
Cooking utensils covered in mud are seen at an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town April 8, 2015. REmore
Muddy bathrooms are seen in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarmore
Sand from a beach and mud is seen in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Imore
Abandoned buildings are seen at an area which was hit by the floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Imore
A view of a road which was damaged by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Footsteps and hands print are pictured on dry mud at an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8,more
People remove mud from the streets after flooding at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvaramore
A carrion bird sits on a truck partially submerged in mud and debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanmore
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to samore
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 201more
A view of a muddy room in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a vineyard covered in waste waters from sewers damaged due to flooding in Los Loros town April 7, 20more
People cross a street at an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivanmore
A vehicle lies partially buried in an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REmore
A bus lies in a flooded area next to a damaged warehouse (L) at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Almore
A child wades through the mud next to a grave inside the flooded cemetery in Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. Thmore
An abandoned house is seen at an area which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivmore
A view of a muddy saloon in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers and volunteers remove debris from a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 201more
A man walks inside a warehouse damaged by flooding in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children sit on a goalpost covered with mud on a flooded pitch at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan more
A view of a damaged street after flooding at Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers carry bottles of water to a church, which is being used as warehouse, at San Antonio town, April 7, 2more
A view of muddy bathrooms in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy room in a flooded warehouse at an agricultural company in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. The more
A goalpost covered with mud is seen on a flooded pitch at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child plays in a playground covered with dried mud at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A tractor travels along a road through an area damaged by floods at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Imore
Supplies for disaster victims are piled inside a church of San Antonio town, which was hit by floods, April 7,more
A volunteer dressed as a clown jumps over a puddle in a street of San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Disputes in the South China Sea
China sketched out plans for the islands it is creating in the disputed South China Sea, saying they would be used for military defense as well as to provide...
Toyota's three-wheeled car
Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town in Toyota's three-wheeled i-Road in a trial aimed at reducing gridlock and pollution.
Outrage in South Carolina
Demonstrators rallied against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of a white officer caught on video killing a...
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.