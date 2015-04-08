版本:
中国
2015年 4月 9日

Air strikes in Yemen

A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit an office of Yemen's Houthi rebels near the pro-Houthi television channel al-Maseera in central Sanaa on Wednesday, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit an office of Yemen's Houthi rebels near the pro-Houthi television channel al-Maseera in central Sanaa on Wednesday, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen on a building hit by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Damage is seen on a building hit by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Damage is seen on a building hit by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man reacts at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man reacts at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A man reacts at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk past a car damaged by an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People walk past a car damaged by an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People walk past a car damaged by an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People walk out of their house damaged by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People walk out of their house damaged by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People walk out of their house damaged by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl runs for shelter during an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl runs for shelter during an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A girl runs for shelter during an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man is seen in his damaged car after an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man is seen in his damaged car after an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A man is seen in his damaged car after an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People react at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People react at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People react at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man reacts as he inspects the damage of a building caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A man reacts as he inspects the damage of a building caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People inspect damage caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People inspect damage caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People inspect damage caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Yahya Haseen Al- Okeshe (R), a survivor sits next to his brother, near the rubble of their houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
Yahya Haseen Al- Okeshe (R), a survivor sits next to his brother, near the rubble of their houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fire and smoke are seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike at the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Fire and smoke are seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike at the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Boys hold shrapnel at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
Boys hold shrapnel at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. An air strike on a village near the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed a family of nine, residents said on Saturday, in what appeared to be a hit by the Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi militia. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. An air strike on a village near the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed a family of nine, residents said on Saturday, in what appeared to be a hit by the Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi militia. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
