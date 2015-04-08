版本:
Drug tunnels of Mexico

A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Mexican soldiers foiled the construction of a suspected drug tunnel underneath a house near the U.S. border, arresting nine people and impounding a truck used to clear debris, the Army said on Tuesday. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Mexican soldiers foiled the construction of a suspected drug tunnel underneath a house near the U.S. border, arresting nine people and impounding a truck used to clear debris, the Army said on Tuesday. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Reuters / 2014年 5月 23日 星期五
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Law enforcement officers inspect a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California, April 3, 2014. U.S. federal agents uncovered two drug-smuggling tunnels underneath the U.S.-Mexico border, both surfacing in San Diego-area warehouses and equipped with rail systems for moving contraband. The discovery led to the arrest of a 73-year-old woman accused of running one of the warehouses connected to a drug smuggling operation. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Reuters / 2014年 4月 5日 星期六
Law enforcement officers inspect a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California, April 3, 2014. U.S. federal agents uncovered two drug-smuggling tunnels underneath the U.S.-Mexico border, both surfacing in San Diego-area warehouses and equipped with rail systems for moving contraband. The discovery led to the arrest of a 73-year-old woman accused of running one of the warehouses connected to a drug smuggling operation. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Law enforcement officials walk up to a boarded up door of a warehouse that leads to a newly discovered drug smuggling tunnel in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, October 31, 2013. Authorities shut down a tunnel equipped with electricity, ventilation and rail system for smuggling drugs between a San Diego industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Reuters / 2013年 11月 1日 星期五
Law enforcement officials walk up to a boarded up door of a warehouse that leads to a newly discovered drug smuggling tunnel in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, October 31, 2013. Authorities shut down a tunnel equipped with electricity, ventilation and rail system for smuggling drugs between a San Diego industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Reuters / 2012年 3月 2日 星期五
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A Mexican soldier looks down into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. The tunnel, equipped with electric rail cars, ran from California from Mexico and authorities from both countries seized more than 32 tons of marijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2011年 12月 1日 星期四
A Mexican soldier looks down into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. The tunnel, equipped with electric rail cars, ran from California from Mexico and authorities from both countries seized more than 32 tons of marijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2007年 12月 5日 星期三
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2011年 12月 1日 星期四
A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2011年 11月 17日 星期四
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Reuters / 2011年 11月 23日 星期三
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stands guard in front of an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2010年 11月 4日 星期四
An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stands guard in front of an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2010年 11月 5日 星期五
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2011年 11月 17日 星期四
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A sophisticated smugglers' tunnel, fitted with lights, water pumps and a ventilation system, running under the Arizona border from Mexico found by U.S. border police, May 9, 2011, REUTERS/U.S. Border Patrol

Reuters / 2011年 5月 10日 星期二
A sophisticated smugglers' tunnel, fitted with lights, water pumps and a ventilation system, running under the Arizona border from Mexico found by U.S. border police, May 9, 2011, REUTERS/U.S. Border Patrol
One of 26 bundles of marijuana found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Reuters / 2011年 11月 23日 星期三
One of 26 bundles of marijuana found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2011年 8月 3日 星期三
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A view of the U.S. entrance to a 400-yard long cross-border tunnel after authorities recovered 14 tons of marijuana from warehouses in Otay Mesa industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico, in Otay Mesa, California, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 11月 17日 星期四
A view of the U.S. entrance to a 400-yard long cross-border tunnel after authorities recovered 14 tons of marijuana from warehouses in Otay Mesa industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico, in Otay Mesa, California, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
The entrance to a long tunnel inside a warehouse near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/Pool

Reuters / 2010年 11月 4日 星期四
The entrance to a long tunnel inside a warehouse near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/Pool
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police

Reuters / 2011年 11月 30日 星期三
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2010年 11月 5日 星期五
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A journalist climbs the shaft of a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A journalist climbs the shaft of a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A reporter uses a torch to light marijuana packages inside a truck parked at a warehouse, where the Mexican army located a cross border tunnel, in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A reporter uses a torch to light marijuana packages inside a truck parked at a warehouse, where the Mexican army located a cross border tunnel, in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A journalist crawls in a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2012年 7月 13日 星期五
A journalist crawls in a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
