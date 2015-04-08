Drug tunnels of Mexico
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by more
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a warmore
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. Themore
Law enforcement officers inspect a drug tunnel found in a warehouse in Otay Mesa, California, April 3, 2014. Umore
Law enforcement officials walk up to a boarded up door of a warehouse that leads to a newly discovered drug smmore
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums fmore
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorgemore
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiersmore
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTEmore
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mmore
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa more
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by smore
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. more
A Mexican soldier looks down into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. Tmore
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecatmore
A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jormore
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presemore
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovemore
An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stands guard in front of an industrial building neamore
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REmore
A sophisticated smugglers' tunnel, fitted with lights, water pumps and a ventilation system, running under themore
One of 26 bundles of marijuana found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Pmore
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered tmore
A view of the U.S. entrance to a 400-yard long cross-border tunnel after authorities recovered 14 tons of marimore
The entrance to a long tunnel inside a warehouse near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3,more
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29,more
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, Novembmore
A journalist climbs the shaft of a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana Jmore
A reporter uses a torch to light marijuana packages inside a truck parked at a warehouse, where the Mexican armore
A journalist crawls in a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 20more
