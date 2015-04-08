ISIS frees Yazidis
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, Amore
Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released wait along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Aprimore
Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released wait along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Aprimore
An officer from the Kurdish forces carries an elderly woman from the minority Yazidi sect, on the outskirts ofmore
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces helps people from the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released, omore
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released sit while waiting along a road on the outskirts ofmore
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces helps people from the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released, omore
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released embrace each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Aprmore
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces helps people from the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released, omore
Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released are seen in a vehicle on the outskirts of Kirkuk, more
