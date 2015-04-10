The shooting of Walter Scott
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the backmore
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2005 photo of Walter Scott and his children in Charleston, Soumore
A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a more
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 201more
Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, Soutmore
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Smore
Flowers are placed at a small memorial for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUmore
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Caromore
Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small more
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a more
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, Soutmore
North Charleston resident Demond McElveen is overcome with emotion while sharing his experiences at a gatherinmore
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April more
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demore
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 20more
South Carolina House of Representatives member Wendell Gilliard of Charleston talks to protesters at a night rmore
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 201more
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. Rmore
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8more
