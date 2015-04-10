Revolutionary Cuba
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit by U.S. Senator Charles more
Ernesto Che Guevara plays golf as Fidel Castro stands behind him at Colina Villareal in Havana. REUTERS/Prensamore
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTmore
A tank of the Cuban Armed Forces is seen in position near the area where some 1,500 anti-Castro allies came asmore
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa more
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERmore
Fidel Castro attends maneuvers during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacmore
Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford, chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians, in Havana, Julmore
Fidel Castro holds a child during the 4th Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, February 3, 1965. REUTERS/Pmore
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensamore
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands atop a downed B-26 bomber after the Bay of Pigs' invasion, April 19more
Cuban soldiers (R) interview captured members of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa more
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a televisionmore
Fidel Castro presents Chile's President Salvador Allende with the Jose Marti medal during Allende's visit to Cmore
File photo of Fidel Castro preparing for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havamore
Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to members of the Cuban Armed Forces during the Bay of Pigs invasion, Aprilmore
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during Mother's Day as President of Cuba's Women's Federation Vilma Espin (R-more
Fidel Castro addresses a crowd people in La Plata in the Sierra Maestra, Cuba, during the 15th anniversary of more
Cuba's President Eduardo Dorticos signs the nationalization of U.S. banks represented on the island as Cuba's more
Fidel Castro and Romania's President Nicolae Ceausescu, stand together during an event at the cement factory "more
Fidel Castro stands in front of a statue of Cuban national hero Jose Marti while attending an event to celebramore
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bamore
Fidel Castro raises hands with Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Leonid Ilich Brezhmore
Fidel Castro hands out a trophy to Soviet Union's cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin as Ernesto Che Guevara stands near inmore
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit more
File photo of (L-R) Chief of Cuba's Armed Forces Raul Castro, Cuba's cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, Cuba's Pmore
Fidel Castro receives 255 children from Ukraine affected by the radiation fallout in Chernobyl and who will unmore
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands next to U.S.-built armaments captured during the Bay of Pigs invasimore
Fidel Castro is seen during the 10 million tons sugar cane harvest in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro plays baseball in Havana in August 1964. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
A captured member of the CIA-trained invasion force after the Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensmore
Fidel Castro shakes hands with interim U.N. Secretary U.Thant after a meeting on the missile crisis in Havana,more
Fidel Castro gives his cap to Argentina's soccer star Diego Maradona at the Revolution Palace in Havana, July more
Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos and Fidel Castro attend the II Declaration of Havana, February 4, 1962. REUTmore
Fidel Castro and his brother Raul attend a ceremony for the victims of a downed Cuban plane in Havana, Octobermore
Fidel Castro stands at Havana's Jose Marti airport after sending doctors and medical personnel to Armenia to tmore
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and his brother Raul attend the 20th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolutiomore
Chile's President Salvador Allende and Fidel Castro visit the Valle de Picadura in Cuba, December 1972. REUTERmore
Cuba's President Fidel Castro talks to women during a visit to Cienfuegos, Cuba, after the region was affectedmore
Fidel Castro casts his vote during elections for the National Assembly delegates in Havana, April 8, 1979. REUmore
下一个
Fleeing Yemen
Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.
The shooting of Walter Scott
Police conduct and race relations come to the forefront with the death of Walter Scott in South Carolina.
Displaced in Sudan
Residents fleeing clashes between government forces and armed groups arrive at Zam Zam camp in North Darfur.
Flooding in Chile
Cleaning up after last week's heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.