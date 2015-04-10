Burying Garissa's dead
Samuel Kimata (L) and Caroline Njeri (R), lead pallbearers, carry the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyomore
Schoolmates mourn during the burial of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa more
Samuel Kimata (C) flanked by his mother Regina Nyambura and father Raphael Githakwa mourn as they carry the comore
Mourners bury the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen atmore
Caroline Njeri reacts as she views the body of her sister Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack bymore
Caroline Njeri mourns after viewing the body of her sister Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack bmore
Students gather to view the body of their schoolmate Angela Nyokabi, who was killed during an attack by gunmenmore
A man lights a candle near wooden crosses at the Freedom Corner in Kenya's capital Nairobi, as Kenyans continumore
People look a board displaying the pictures of some of the students who were killed by gunmen at Garissa Univemore
Rosina Nafuna (C) carries a portrat picture of her daughter Selpha Wanda, a student killed during an attack bymore
A university student reacts during a demonstration condemning the gunmen attack at Garissa University campus imore
University students join a demonstration condemning the gunmen attack at the Garissa University campus, in themore
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground, to symbolize the people killed bmore
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa Universimore
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa Universitmore
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa Universitmore
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kemore
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday'more
A policeman points his gun as he tries to push back people who came to see the bodies of suspected Garissa Unimore
Kenya Defence Force soldiers arrive in Garissa University College in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tommore
A woman reacts after seeing her son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Kenya's capital Nairmore
A Garissa University student arrives at Nyayo stadium to meet his relatives in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 4more
Garissa University students carry their belongings as they leave for destinations out of Garissa after an attamore
A crowd looks at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a school compound in Garissa Aprimore
A relative falls while she is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff where bodies of the students killed in an attamore
Morgue workers drive bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers at a school compound in Garissa more
Men take pictures of the body of a suspected Garissa University College attacker in front of a morgue in Garismore
A man looks through a window of Garissa morgue at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers, Apmore
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's amore
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack bmore
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmmore
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus imore
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campumore
下一个
India's blue city
Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population.
Apple Watch hits stores
Consumers flock to Apple stores to get the first close-up look at the smartwatch.
Revolutionary Cuba
Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.
Fleeing Yemen
Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.