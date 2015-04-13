版本:
Wildfires rage in Siberia

Local residents stand amidst the debris of a burnt building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. Four people have been killed by wildfires raging though the grasslands of Russia's Khakassia republic in southern Siberia, the TASS news agency reported on April 12. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Local residents stand amidst the debris of a burnt building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. Four people have been killed by wildfires raging though the grasslands of Russia's Khakassia republic in southern Siberia, the TASS news agency reported on April 12. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A girl walks near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. More than 20 villages and towns have been damaged by the fires that have been burning for several days in dry and windy weather, the Emergency Ministry said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A girl walks near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. More than 20 villages and towns have been damaged by the fires that have been burning for several days in dry and windy weather, the Emergency Ministry said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local resident Mikhail Kychakov, who was injured while saving his mother from a burning house, stands amidst debris of a building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Local resident Mikhail Kychakov, who was injured while saving his mother from a burning house, stands amidst debris of a building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local resident Sergei Shvedchikov, 61, carries scrap metal from his burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Local resident Sergei Shvedchikov, 61, carries scrap metal from his burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Firefighters search for the body of an elderly woman, who presumably was killed by the fire, amidst the debris of her house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Firefighters search for the body of an elderly woman, who presumably was killed by the fire, amidst the debris of her house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Burnt vehicles are seen in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Burnt vehicles are seen in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man collects scrap metal amidst the debris of a burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A man collects scrap metal amidst the debris of a burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local resident Sergei Shvedchikov, 61, enters his burnt house to collect scrap metal in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Local resident Sergei Shvedchikov, 61, enters his burnt house to collect scrap metal in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Men walk past a burnt vehicle in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Men walk past a burnt vehicle in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man looks downhill at the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A man looks downhill at the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A worker operates a mobile crane while lifting a burnt electric line mast in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A worker operates a mobile crane while lifting a burnt electric line mast in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local resident Gennady Simonov smokes near his burnt garage, with a BMW car inside, in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Local resident Gennady Simonov smokes near his burnt garage, with a BMW car inside, in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Boys hold bicycles near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Boys hold bicycles near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Family members walk away while passing the debris of destroyed buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Family members walk away while passing the debris of destroyed buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local resident Rita Chernyshova stands amidst the debris of her burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Local resident Rita Chernyshova stands amidst the debris of her burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The carcass of a dog is seen near the debris of destroyed buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
The carcass of a dog is seen near the debris of destroyed buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man looks out from a manhole in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A man looks out from a manhole in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Women walk near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Women walk near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Firefighters work amidst the debris of a burnt building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Firefighters work amidst the debris of a burnt building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
