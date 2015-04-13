版本:
Last house standing

A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2012年 11月 22日 星期四
A "nail house", the last house in this area, stands on the square in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, November 13, 2007. "Nail houses" refer to houses whose owners have stuck to their ground and resisted demolition, holding up development projects in the world's fastest-growing major economy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2007年 11月 13日 星期二
A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality, February 4, 2009. The owners of the house insist in seeking more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2009年 2月 5日 星期四
A six-floor villa is viewed on the construction site in the central business district of Shenzhen, China, April 17, 2007. Choi Chu Cheung, the owner of the villa, and his wife Zhang Lian-hao, refused to accept the compensation offered by the developer who plans to build a financial center on the site. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / 2007年 4月 17日 星期二
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. Zhang, owner of the nail house, refused to move due to dissatisfaction of the compensation since the demolition project started last July making way for a new business plaza. She has been living in the house for nearly a year, even though the water and electricity supply were cut in early 2013, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 7月 18日 星期四
Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 1月 29日 星期五
A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Reuters / 2008年 1月 3日 星期四
A general view shows the demolition of a "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. The owners of the house had filed but lost a lawsuit against the developer of the land to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Reuters / 2008年 1月 9日 星期三
A partially-demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, is seen at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house was attempting to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 2月 2日 星期二
Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refused to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 2月 14日 星期日
A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Reuters / 2008年 10月 31日 星期五
A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen surrounded by a ditch at a construction site for a new residential compound in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 11月 20日 星期三
Xu Aiguo, the owner of a nail house, the last house in the area, set up a Chinese national flag outside his balcony in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 11月 9日 星期二
Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 10月 30日 星期六
A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghai, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2010年 12月 1日 星期三
