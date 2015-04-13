Last house standing
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guamore
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November more
A "nail house", the last house in this area, stands on the square in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, cenmore
A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developedmore
A six-floor villa is viewed on the construction site in the central business district of Shenzhen, China, Aprimore
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province, China, Julymore
Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of thmore
A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a more
A general view shows the demolition of a "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Gmore
A partially-demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, is seen at a construction site in Hefei, Anhumore
Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavatormore
A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, Cmore
A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen surrounded by a ditch at a construction site for a new more
Xu Aiguo, the owner of a nail house, the last house in the area, set up a Chinese national flag outside his bamore
Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, atmore
A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghmore
