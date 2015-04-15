A Walmart worker's life
Thirty-year-old David Coulombe, who works as a consumables sales floor associate at Walmart, waits in front ofmore
David Coulombe talks to his sister Trina at his parents' home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2015. "I used more
David Coulombe reads the newspaper at his parents' home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2015. "I was a cart more
David Coulombe talks on his mobile phone while his stepfather Bruce sits on the couch at their home in Lowell,more
David Coulombe shows his mother Doreen something on Facebook at their home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2more
David Coulombe gets into a cab to commute to work in Lowell, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe works 40 homore
David Coulombe puts on his uniform while commuting to work in a cab in Lowell, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Comore
David Coulombe commutes to work in a cab in Lowell, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe said, "I'm just not more
David Coulombe arrives at work in Chelmsford, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe said he went on strike twomore
David Coulombe rides a bus to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. more
David Coulombe claps during a rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. Walmart has more
David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015.more
David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015.more
David Coulombe (behind banner) participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusettsmore
David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015.more
David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015.more
David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015.more
David Coulombe gets off the bus in Chelmsford, Massachusetts after participating in a march and rally for $15 more
David Coulombe rides a bus to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. more
David Coulombe rides a bus to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. more
下一个
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean.
On the road with Hillary
Hillary Clinton hits the road in a low-key campaign rollout.
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa
Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge after xenophobia-driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses in Durban.
One year of #bringbackourgirls
Boko Haram have kidnapped at least 2,000 girls and women since the start of 2014, turning them into cooks, sex slaves and fighters, and sometimes killing those...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.