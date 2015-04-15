California's drought from above
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The avemore
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be more
A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of more
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. Rmore
A canal runs through a golf course in La Quinta in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore
The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore
Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucymore
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. Rmore
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Solar panels are seen on a parking garage in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. Rmore
A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REmore
A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
A Walmart worker's life
Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who has joined protests calling for a $15 minimum wage.
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean.
On the road with Hillary
Hillary Clinton hits the road in a low-key campaign rollout.
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa
Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge after xenophobia-driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses in Durban.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.