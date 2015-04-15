版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 22:25 BJT

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 12
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 12
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 12
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 12
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 12
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 12
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 12
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 12
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 12
A security officer leads European Central Bank President Mario Draghi away from the room during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A security officer leads European Central Bank President Mario Draghi away from the room during a news conferemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A security officer leads European Central Bank President Mario Draghi away from the room during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
10 / 12
Security officers carry away a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Security officers carry away a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank Presidemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Security officers carry away a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
11 / 12
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
California's drought from above

California's drought from above

下一个

California's drought from above

California's drought from above

California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.

2015年 4月 15日
A Walmart worker's life

A Walmart worker's life

Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who has joined protests calling for a $15 minimum wage.

2015年 4月 15日
SpaceX rocket launch

SpaceX rocket launch

An unmanned SpaceX rocket sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean.

2015年 4月 15日
On the road with Hillary

On the road with Hillary

Hillary Clinton hits the road in a low-key campaign rollout.

2015年 4月 15日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐