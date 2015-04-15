版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 22:40 BJT

Inside Yarmouk

Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militants over control of the Yarmouk refugee camp on the edge of Damascus has only compounded the misery of residents already suffering from acute shortages of food, clean water and power. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militantmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militants over control of the Yarmouk refugee camp on the edge of Damascus has only compounded the misery of residents already suffering from acute shortages of food, clean water and power. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
1 / 20
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
2 / 20
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
3 / 20
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
4 / 20
A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
5 / 20
A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to have a country, a house." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to have a country, a house." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
6 / 20
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 1more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight bamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
9 / 20
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
10 / 20
Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014.more

Reuters / 2014年 5月 23日 星期五
Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
Close
11 / 20
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yarmouk Street, the main street of Yarmouk camp, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syrmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yarmouk Street, the main street of Yarmouk camp, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
12 / 20
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
14 / 20
A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria'smore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
15 / 20
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon neighbourhood south of Damascus April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon neighbourhood south of Damascus April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
16 / 20
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Picture taken May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Pimore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 10日 星期六
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Picture taken May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
Close
17 / 20
A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Protester jumps Mario Draghi

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

下一个

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

A protester disrupts the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt.

2015年 4月 15日
California's drought from above

California's drought from above

California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.

2015年 4月 15日
A Walmart worker's life

A Walmart worker's life

Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who has joined protests calling for a $15 minimum wage.

2015年 4月 15日
SpaceX rocket launch

SpaceX rocket launch

An unmanned SpaceX rocket sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean.

2015年 4月 15日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐