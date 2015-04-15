Memorial at sea
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster react as they throw flowers to pay tribute to the victims of more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster react as they throw flowers to pay tribute to the victims of more
A mother of a victim onboard sunken ferry Sewol cries as she attends a memorial ceremony, ahead of the first amore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Relatives of victims onboard sunken ferry Sewol, react as they visit the site where the ferry sank in the sea more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of themore
Mothers of victims onboard sunken ferry Sewol pay silent tribute as they attend a memorial ceremony, ahead of more
A relative of victims onboard sunken ferry Sewol, holds a flower as she visits the site where the ferry sank imore
Yoo Baek-Hyeong, wife of Danwon high school teacher Yang Seung-Jin who went missing in the Sewol ferry disastemore
A relative of victim of the Sewol ferry disaster reacts after throwing flowers to pay tribute to the victims omore
A relative of victim of the Sewol ferry disaster stands on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of thmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of themore
A relative of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weeps as she and others stand on the deck of a boat during amore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster react as they throw flowers to pay tribute to the victims of more
A mother of a victim onboard sunken ferry Sewol cries as she attends a memorial ceremony, ahead of the first amore
Relatives of victims onboard sunken ferry Sewol, visit the site where the ferry sank in the sea off Jindo, ahemore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster sits on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of thmore
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster hands out flowers to others on the deck of a boat during a more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Family members of the victims of the sinking of the ferry Sewol visit the site where the ferry sank off Jindo,more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster sit on a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry,more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster take photos from the deck of a boat as they look out to a buomore
A relative of victims onboard sunken ferry Sewol, cries as they visit the site where the ferry sank in the seamore
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster stands on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of more
下一个
Life at Google
Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.
Inside Yarmouk
Islamic State fighters have largely withdrawn from a Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Damascus after expelling their main rival.
Protester jumps Mario Draghi
A protester disrupts the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt.
California's drought from above
California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.