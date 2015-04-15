Boston bombings remembered
A man wearing a shirt for the foundation for Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard pauses at the site more
Jane, the sister of bombing victim Martin Richard, tries on a firefighter's helmet during a visit to the fire more
(L-R) Jenna Dziedzic, Sabrina Dellorusso, Linda Witt, Jillian Boynton and Rene Martel console one another durimore
A man wearing a Boston Strong shirt observes a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/more
Bombing survivors Jeff Bauman (left) and Patrick Downes throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game bmore
A woman has the words "Boston Stronger" written on her arm near the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman (L) and Carlos Arredondo (R), who helped save Bauman, talk to repmore
Boston Police Officer Roy Boussard bows his head during a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blasmore
The family of bombing victim Martin Richard (R) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) walk along Boylston Street fomore
A peace sign and note with the initials of the bombing victims hang at the site of the second bomb blast. REUTmore
A man wearing a shirt reading "Boston Strong" and "Survivor" walks away following a ceremony at the site of thmore
Flowers and notes are left at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jane, the sister of bombing victim Martin Richard, sits on a new bench with the words "Keep Running Boston" anmore
Denise Richard, mother of bombing victim Martin Richard, looks at banners signed by members of the public aftemore
Bombing victim Martin Richard's sister Jane (2nd R) watches her brother Henry (R) unveil the 2015 Boston Maratmore
