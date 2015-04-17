版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 18日 星期六 04:50 BJT

Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa

A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 1more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 30
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
2 / 30
Locals run after trying to rob a foreign motorist in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals run after trying to rob a foreign motorist in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Locals run after trying to rob a foreign motorist in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 30
Police officers walk past a car that was burnt overnight in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers walk past a car that was burnt overnight in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Police officers walk past a car that was burnt overnight in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 30
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
5 / 30
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
6 / 30
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans aftermore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
7 / 30
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, Aprmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 30
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop for fear of attacks in Primrose outside Johannesburg April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop formore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop for fear of attacks in Primrose outside Johannesburg April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 30
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Jmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 30
Hundreds of people participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Hundreds of people participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Hundreds of people participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
11 / 30
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 30
People look on as police disperse a group of foreign nationals after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

People look on as police disperse a group of foreign nationals after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
People look on as police disperse a group of foreign nationals after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
13 / 30
Police encourage a group of foreign nationals to move back to their homes after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Police encourage a group of foreign nationals to move back to their homes after a peace march in Durban, Aprilmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Police encourage a group of foreign nationals to move back to their homes after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
14 / 30
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
15 / 30
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, Aprmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
16 / 30
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
17 / 30
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
18 / 30
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the t violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the t violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17,more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the t violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
19 / 30
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durbmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
20 / 30
A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
21 / 30
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban,more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
22 / 30
Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
23 / 30
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
24 / 30
A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
25 / 30
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Wmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
26 / 30
Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
27 / 30
A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with government officials on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with governmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with government officials on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
28 / 30
A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
29 / 30
A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Wmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Town of twins

Town of twins

下一个

Town of twins

Town of twins

A Bosnian town is home to at least 21 sets of twins born during the 1992-95 war.

2015年 4月 18日
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

2015年 4月 17日
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.

2015年 4月 17日
Young migrants find refuge

Young migrants find refuge

Adolescent migrants wash up on Europe's shores, ending up in immigration shelters such as this one set into a Sicilian hilltop town.

2015年 4月 17日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐