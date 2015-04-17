Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 1more
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by amore
Locals run after trying to rob a foreign motorist in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers walk past a car that was burnt overnight in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibemore
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2more
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north more
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans aftermore
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, Aprmore
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop formore
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Jmore
Hundreds of people participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015more
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. Rmore
People look on as police disperse a group of foreign nationals after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. more
Police encourage a group of foreign nationals to move back to their homes after a peace march in Durban, Aprilmore
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan more
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, Aprmore
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMmore
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUmore
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the t violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17,more
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durbmore
A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015more
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban,more
Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durmore
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015.more
A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERSmore
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Wmore
Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of more
A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with governmore
A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/more
A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Wmore
