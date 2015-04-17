版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 09:55 BJT

Fleeing Yemen

A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Pumore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 30
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region Apmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
2 / 30
A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Pumore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
3 / 30
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Ommore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
4 / 30
People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 30
People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 30
A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
7 / 30
A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region Amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
8 / 30
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Ommore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
9 / 30
A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumption of Saudi-led air strikes, airport officials said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumpmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumption of Saudi-led air strikes, airport officials said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
10 / 30
A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Femore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 30
Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
12 / 30
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 30
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalitimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
Close
14 / 30
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuatmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 30
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 30
Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldinmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
17 / 30
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, Amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
18 / 30
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 30
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
20 / 30
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, Amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 30
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
22 / 30
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khalmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
23 / 30
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 星期四
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
24 / 30
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
25 / 30
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
26 / 30
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
27 / 30
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
28 / 30
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
29 / 30
Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Young migrants find refuge

Young migrants find refuge

下一个

Young migrants find refuge

Young migrants find refuge

Adolescent migrants wash up on Europe's shores, ending up in immigration shelters such as this one set into a Sicilian hilltop town.

2015年 4月 17日
Fighting for land and rights

Fighting for land and rights

Brazilian Indians protest issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights.

2015年 4月 17日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 4月 17日
Putin: Live

Putin: Live

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts a live broadcast nationwide call-in.

2015年 4月 16日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐