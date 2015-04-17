Fleeing Yemen
A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Pumore
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region Apmore
A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Pumore
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Ommore
People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 20more
A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisamore
A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region Amore
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Ommore
A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumpmore
A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Femore
Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 20more
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Amore
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalitimore
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuatmore
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldinmore
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, Amore
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed more
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, Amore
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-more
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khalmore
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed amore
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-more
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUmore
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2more
